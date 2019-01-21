How Science Spreads: Smallpox, Stomach Ulcers, And 'The Vegetable Lamb Of Tartary'

In 1847, a Hungarian doctor named Ignaz Semmelweis tried to introduce a radical practice at his obstetrical ward in Vienna. He wanted physicians to wash their hands before treating patients.

It didn't go well. Other doctors resisted the idea that their hands were dirty. They shrugged off evidence that hand washing had reduced the death rate in the clinic.

Looking at their actions today, it can be hard to understand why these physicians would dismiss information that could have saved lives. But researchers who study the history of science say the spread of new innovations isn't always rational or linear. That's especially true when a new idea comes up against widely-held scientific beliefs.

"We don't like to have beliefs that are different from the people around us," says philosopher of science Cailin O'Connor. "We don't like our actions to not conform with the people who we know and love."

This week on Hidden Brain, we explore how information and misinformation spread in the world of science, and why evidence is often not enough to convince others of the truth.

