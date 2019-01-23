Woman Apprehended While Trying To Take An Animal From Petting Zoo

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some advice I had thought was unnecessary. If you're at the petting zoo, no, you can't take the animals. A woman was reportedly arrested for trying to kidnap a kangaroo from the Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo in Pennsylvania. CBS3 reports police discovered her trying to squeeze the animal into a Honda and drive it to Florida. She reportedly said the kangaroo was hers, but a court made her surrender it. Can we assume it wasn't a kangaroo court?