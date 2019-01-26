Fresh Air Weekend: 'Ear Hustle' Podcasters; Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Host Of The Prison Podcast 'Ear Hustle' Reflects On His 27 Years Behind Bars: Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor started the podcast Ear Hustlewhen Woods was a prisoner in San Quentin. Woods' sentence was recently commuted, but the two continue to tell stories of life behind bars.

2 New Albums Confirm Thelonious Monk's Genius As A Composer: Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews two new interpretations of Monk's complete works: Monk's Dreams, by pianist Frank Kimbrough, and Work, by guitarist Miles Okazaki.

Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. On Finding His Own Roots: As host of the PBS series Finding Your Roots,Gates tells celebrities about their family history and reflects on his own history.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Host Of The Prison Podcast 'Ear Hustle' Reflects On His 27 Years Behind Bars

2 New Albums Confirm Thelonious Monk's Genius As A Composer

Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. On DNA Testing And Finding His Own Roots

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.