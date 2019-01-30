Remembering Singer James Ingram Who Died At Age 66

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Singer James Ingram has died. His longtime friend, the actor and dancer Debbie Allen broke the news to her Twitter followers yesterday saying, quote, "I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner."

Ingram was a fixture on the pop and R&B charts in the '80s and '90s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JUST ONCE")

JAMES INGRAM: (Singing) Just once, can we figure out what we keep doing wrong?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONE HUNDRED WAYS")

INGRAM: (Singing) Love her today. Find 100 ways.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I DON'T HAVE THE HEART")

INGRAM: (Singing) I don't have the heart to hurt you.

INSKEEP: He was in demand as a collaborator. He co-wrote the Michael Jackson hit "P.Y.T." And as a duet partner, he sang with everyone from Michael McDonald...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YAH MO B THERE")

JAMES INGRAM AND MICHAEL MCDONALD: (Singing) Yah mo b there (ph)...

INSKEEP: ...To Patti Austin...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY, COME TO ME")

PATTI AUSTIN AND JAMES INGRAM: (Singing) Baby, come to me...

INSKEEP: ...To Linda Ronstadt.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOMEWHERE OUT THERE")

JAMES INGRAM AND LINDA RONSTADT: (Singing) Somewhere out there, if love can...

MARTIN: He was born in Akron, Ohio. James Ingram was discovered by Quincy Jones, and that partnership led to instant success. Ingram was nominated for two Oscars in his lifetime and more than a dozen Grammys.

