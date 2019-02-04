Cold-o-nomics

Climate change is snowballing into more extreme weather. Between hurricanes, tornadoes, and yes, polar vortices, life on earth is becoming increasingly disrupted by weather conditions. And that can get expensive. Today on The Indicator, we look at how extreme weather can affect the economy, and what the most costly climate conditions can be.

Correction: In this episode, we say the temperature in Thief River Falls, Minn., fell to minus 77 degrees Fahrenheit. That was the "feels like" wind chill reading. The recorded air temperature fell to minus 38 degrees.

