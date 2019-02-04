'SpongeBob Squarepants' Gets Super Bowl Halftime Tribute

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of people are trying to process what they saw yesterday. No, I'm not talking about the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. I mean the halftime show and specifically a seemingly random appearance by SpongeBob SquarePants. Turns out, fans of SpongeBob signed a change.org petition to compel the Super Bowl to honor the show's creator, who passed away last year - and it worked.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RODGER BUMPASS: (As Squidward) And now, a true musical genius who needs no introduction.

TRAVIS SCOTT: (Singing) It's lit.

