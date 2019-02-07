Australian Clothing Company Tweaks Who Can Vote In Baby Contest

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Australian clothing company found its promotion did not mix well with human nature. The company held baby pageants. People could vote online on the cutest little kids. But, as The Guardian reports, people did not only say who looked best. Parents described other parents' children as hideous or just plain weird. To avoid the online negative campaigning, Bonds Baby Search cut the parents out. The company's staff will pick winners, instead. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.