Art Teacher In Texas Rewards Hard-Working Students

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A middle school art teacher in Abilene, Texas, wanted to reward her hardworking students. And what could ease their stress and spark their creativity? Dressing up like Bob Ross, of course. On the designated day, dozens of eighth graders wore big, curly, reddish wigs and chambray shirts. Then they painted along to an episode of Ross' PBS show "The Joy Of Painting." The Abilene Reporter-News said it best. It was a Bob Ross flash mob - a flash Bob, if you will. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.