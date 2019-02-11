© 2020 WFAE
Campus Police Watch For Meddling Mom At Towson Unversity

Published February 11, 2019 at 6:47 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Campus police at Towson University told students and staff to be on alert. The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland school had a visitor. People complained a woman in her 50s was walking on campus trying to find a date for her son. She's been showing a picture. Police say they do not want her arrested because matchmaking is traditional - not a crime. Presumably, they just want her to stop before someone dies of embarrassment. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition