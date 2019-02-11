© 2020 WFAE
How Violence Limits Economic Activity

By Cardiff Garcia
Published February 11, 2019 at 5:35 PM EST
Between 1870 and 1940 — a time period that included the Second Industrial Revolution and the outbreak of Jim Crow laws — only 726 patents were filed by African-Americans. Economist Lisa Cook calculated that number would have much higher, were it not for racial discrimination and violence against African-Americans.

