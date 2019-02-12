Former KFC Worker Wins Breastfeeding Discrimination Case

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Autumn Lampkins was like many new moms. Months after giving birth in 2014, she had to work. She got a job at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Delaware that required a 10-hour shift. Lampkins needed to pump breast milk, but her employer limited her breaks and eventually demoted her. Now she has a potential college fund for the kid because she sued and won $1.5 million. That could buy a quarter-million two-piece chicken meals.