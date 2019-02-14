© 2020 WFAE
Your Questions, Answered ❤️

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published February 14, 2019 at 6:04 PM EST
Love Letters

We love that our listeners send us email, and we read every one. We'd like to answer every letter, but we have to pick and choose. Today we answer three of the questions we've been asked by listeners lately: the first on discrimination against older workers; the second on the way that working hours are measured, and the third on whether there are enough workers in America to do all the jobs that are being created. Thanks to all of you for your questions and comments. Please do keep 'em coming!

