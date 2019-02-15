© 2020 WFAE
Is Venmo Changing Your Money Habits? Tell Us About It

By Daniella Cheslow
Published February 15, 2019 at 2:13 PM EST
Share Your Story

Updated Oct. 21

The mobile payments app Venmo is unique because it's tied to a social network.

Do you find Venmo's social feed useful? Have you learned things you didn't want to know on Venmo — like who else sees your shrink? Is Venmo giving you FOMO? And what etiquette questions do you have when it comes to paying with Venmo?

NPR is reporting on how Venmo is changing the way we relate to each other, and we want to hear your stories and questions.

Fill out the form below or here. Your responses may be used in an upcoming story on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you, too.

This form was closed on Feb. 19.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Daniella Cheslow
See stories by Daniella Cheslow