New Girl Scout Cookie Innovation: 'Momoas'

Published February 18, 2019 at 5:12 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Sales is all about differentiating yourself from the competition. And when you're a Girl Scout selling cookies, that can be kind of tough. But Charlotte Holmberg found her edge. Well, her mom did, actually. You know Samoas - right? - the delicious chocolate, caramel and coconut Girl Scout delights? Charlotte printed out a bunch of shirtless photos of the actor Jason Momoa, stuck them on her cookie boxes, and her sales skyrocketed - because you definitely eat Mamoa Samoas for the articles. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition