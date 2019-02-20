© 2020 WFAE
Should The U.S. Sell Montana To Canada?

Published February 20, 2019 at 6:47 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And Montana, I love you. You're beautiful. You're the home of my colleague Nate Rott, and my college roommate, Eli. So no, we should not sell Montana to Canada.

Ian Hammond drafted a petition on change.org to reduce the national debt by selling the state to Canada. Just tell them it has beavers or something, the petition said. UPI reports Hammond was stunned when thousands of people signed on, including several who live in Montana. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

