Do You Post About Your Kids Online — And Talk With Them About It? Tell Us Your Story

By Mayowa Aina
Published February 22, 2019 at 2:33 PM EST
Kids who Google themselves sometimes discover that their parents have been posting about them for years.

You know, those cute stories and cute pictures that could delight some kids and make others cringe. We want to hear from any parents who have posted about their children online and have had a conversation about that practice with their kids. How did it go? Were they upset because they felt their privacy was violated? Or were they psyched about how many likes your posts got?

​​Let us know in the form below — or here, if you can't see the form — and NPR's Weekend Edition may be in touch for an upcoming story.

