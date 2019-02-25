18-Year-Old Calls Police On Himself For Underage Drinking

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Arkansas got a call the other night about someone drinking underage. They went to the house and found a young man outside with his hands up. Turns out the 18-year-old had called 911 himself to report his own underage drinking. He told police he'd had a bad day, put down a few and should really go to jail. An officer told ABC News they pleaded with him to just go inside and sober up. When he refused, they arrested him for public intoxication. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.