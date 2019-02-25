© 2020 WFAE
Better Than Cash: How Awards Can Shape Our Behavior

By Shankar Vedantam
Thomas LuTara BoyleJennifer Schmidt
Published February 25, 2019 at 5:54 PM EST
Are awards a more effective motivator than a cash prize? Economist Bruno Frey says yes.
You may have noticed that our modern world seems to be saturated with awards.

Many of these awards have been created in the past century. But awards have been around for millennia. The Greeks and Romans had them. Kings and queens have long given them to their bravest warriors. Societies all over the world have recognized their best citizens with prizes.

Awards are so ubiquitous that we rarely stop to ask, do they work? Do prizes inspire and motivate, or do they cause jealousy and resentment?

Economist Bruno Frey says that when awards are designed well, they can have a powerful effect on our behavior.

"When people are given an award, in general they are likely to work better, to be more engaged, to have, as we say, higher intrinsic motivation. That is, they like to work... and therefore are contributing really to the social good."

This week, we explore the upside, the downside, and the psychology of awards — and why Bruno thinks they may even be more effective than giving someone cash.

Additional Resources:

1) Bruno Frey's book, co-authored with Jana Gallus, is called Honours Versus Money: The Economics of Awards.

2) Can an award motivate editors to continue to contribute to Wikipedia? This study explored that question.

3) How can perfect attendance awards affect student motivation? Carly Robinson and colleagues delved into the issue with a recent field experiment.

4) When a mathematician wins a prestigious prize, it should mean that she does more prize-winning work, right? Two researchers found that isn't always the case.

Corrected: March 29, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this episode of Hidden Brain, we discuss the Nobel Prize awarded to Bob Dylan in 2016. It is implied in the conversation that Dylan rejected this award. While Dylan did not attend the public ceremony at which Nobel winners typically receive their award, he did accept the prize.
Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
Thomas Lu
Thomas Lu is an assistant producer for Hidden Brain.He came to NPR in 2017 as an intern for the TED Radio Hour. He has worked with How I Built This, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Pop Culture Happy Hour. Before coming to NPR, he was a production intern for StoryCorps.
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain. In this role, Boyle oversees the production of both the Hidden Brain radio show and podcast, providing editorial guidance and support to host Shankar Vedantam and the shows' producers. Boyle also coordinates Shankar's Hidden Brain segments on Morning Edition and other NPR shows, and oversees collaborations with partners both internal and external to NPR. Previously, Boyle spent a decade at WAMU, the NPR station in Washington, D.C. She has reported for The Boston Globe, and began her career in public radio at WBUR in Boston.
Jennifer Schmidt
Jennifer Schmidt is a senior producer for Hidden Brain. She is responsible for crafting the complex stories that are told on the show. She researches, writes, gathers field tape, and develops story structures. Some highlights of her work on Hidden Brain include episodes about the causes of the #MeToo movement, how diversity drives creativity, and the complex psychology of addiction.
