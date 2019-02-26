© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TV Vs. Video Games: Who's Winning?

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published February 26, 2019 at 5:12 PM EST
Participants play the latest video games at the gamescom computer game fair in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday

The CEO of the streaming service Netflix recently told the company's shareholders something surprising: that Netflix faces more competition from Fortnite, the online video game, than from HBO, the television channel. So are movies, TV shows and streaming videos really in competition with video games? And if so, who's winning?

Music by Playin' Games . Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and NPR One .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
See stories by Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
See stories by Cardiff Garcia