Underground Bunker Mansion Can Be Yours For $18 Million

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's your chance for safety and security. A house in Las Vegas is up for sale for $18 million. Five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool, and it is entirely inside an underground bomb shelter. Worried about the state of the world? No problem. The house and the shelter has an artificial lawn and trees which stay green even during nuclear winter. And it's Las Vegas, where you gamble with your money but not with the apocalypse. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.