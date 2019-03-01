FarFarOut, Man

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a science lesson. The distance between the Earth and the sun is an astronomical unit called an AU - roughly 93 million miles. The most distant object known in our solar system is 120 AU from the sun. And it was given an appropriate name. It's called FarOut. A couple weeks ago, a scientist found yet another object even further away the size of a dwarf planet with a pinkish hue. That could indicate ice. And because science is complicated, keep the name simple. It is called FarFarOut.