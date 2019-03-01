© 2020 WFAE
Who Is The Neoliberal Shill Of The Year?

By Cardiff Garcia
Stacey Vanek SmithDarian Woods
Published March 1, 2019 at 5:41 PM EST
"Neoliberalism"

"Neoliberalism." At its root, it's the belief when national and international institutions support free trade — of goods, ideas, and capital — it'll lead to prosperity. This ideology started in the 1930s, but hit its stride in the 1970s.

Lately, "neoliberalism" has become a loaded term. Some say neoliberalism has made the world more free and interconnected. Others argue neoliberalism has done a lot of damage, like exacerbating inequality.

Today on the show, we ask: what does "neoliberalism" really mean?

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a producer for Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on why Australia avoided a recession longer than any other country, how Jamaica used music to fight inflation, and where the United States' two percent inflation target came from.
