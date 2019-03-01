Who Is The Neoliberal Shill Of The Year?

"Neoliberalism." At its root, it's the belief when national and international institutions support free trade — of goods, ideas, and capital — it'll lead to prosperity. This ideology started in the 1930s, but hit its stride in the 1970s.

Lately, "neoliberalism" has become a loaded term. Some say neoliberalism has made the world more free and interconnected. Others argue neoliberalism has done a lot of damage, like exacerbating inequality.

Today on the show, we ask: what does "neoliberalism" really mean?

