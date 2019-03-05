Internet Cheese Challenge Is The Latest To Go Viral

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Now I am convinced if aliens are watching us, they think we're the weirdest species in the universe because we have begun throwing cheese at our children and laughing about it. This began with one father's video that went viral. Parents everywhere then agreed it was cute to toss cheese slices at babies' faces and record their reactions, which have ranged from surprise to tears. What are aliens going to see us doing next, talking to our refrigerators? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.