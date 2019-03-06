York County Historian Dies At The Age Of 65

York County historian Michael Scoggins died Monday at the age of 65. Scoggins had been battling cancer.

Scoggins began working for York County's Culture & Heritage Museums in 1999, researching and writing about the history and people of the region and of South Carolina.

"Scoggins' scholarly research, prolific writing and commitment to public educational programs have defined the regional community's history and its incomparable characteristics," a Culture & Heritage Museums spokesperson said. "His work has shaped the authentic story of the people, overlapping cultures, and historical events of the Carolina Piedmont."

Scoggins wrote and contributed to 13 books and 20 articles related to the state's history.

Scoggins was a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina. He graduated from Winthrop University with his Bachelor of Arts. Prior to his work as a historian, Scoggins worked as an electronic engineer for 20 years.

