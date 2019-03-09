PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer is now worth two points. Bill, can you please give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Adam and Rox (ph) each have two. Peter has four.

SAGAL: Oh, my gosh.

KURTIS: Wow. Good start.

SAGAL: All right. We flipped a coin. Roxanne has elected to go first. Roxanne, fill in the blank. Just one week after a summit with President Trump, blank is reportedly rebuilding a long-range missile site.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: North Korea.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would pass a measure to block Trump's blank.

ROBERTS: The national emergency for the border.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Nicolas Maduro, the embattled president of blank, detained a freelance journalist from the U.S.

ROBERTS: From Venezuela.

SAGAL: Right.

ROBERTS: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Chinese tech giant blank filed a lawsuit against the U.S. over a ban on their products.

ROBERTS: Huawei? Is that how you pronounce it?

SAGAL: Yeah, Huawei. Very good.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Some customers are complaining after discovering that Ikea's new blank requires assembly.

ROBERTS: Toolkit.

SAGAL: No, chocolate Easter bunny.

ROBERTS: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

PETER GROSZ: That's adorable.

SAGAL: Don't eat the Allen wrench. On Wednesday, 300 health care experts told the CDC that their guidelines on blank hurt patients in chronic pain.

ROBERTS: Pain medication. Wait. I don't...

SAGAL: I'm going to give it you. It was opioids, yes.

ROBERTS: OK.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yeah. Best known for his role in "Beverly Hills, 90210," actor blank passed away...

ROBERTS: Aw. Luke Perry.

SAGAL: ...At the age of 52. Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Philadelphia Phillies fans excited about incoming player...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Bryce Harper have purchased so many jerseys that local stores have blanked.

ROBERTS: They - well, there's nothing funny. They probably ran out of merchandise, and they probably had to close their doors. And they probably threw batteries at the customers...

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: ...Trying to buy more Harper stuff.

SAGAL: No. They ran out of the letter R...

ROBERTS: What?

SAGAL: ...For the Bryce Harper shirts...

GROSZ: You were going to get that in a split second...

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: I couldn't.

ROBERTS: What? That doesn't even make sense.

GROSZ: It's got three Rs in it.

SAGAL: No, it does because they're putting, like, the words Bryce Harper in the back of shirts, and there's a lot of Rs...

ROBERTS: So not running out of the merchandise. They're running...

SAGAL: They're running out of Rs. It's terrible. It means they can't sell jerseys. They're selling joiseys (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And at the stadium, people will be going and they'll have, like, Cwacker Jacks (ph) and beahs (ph).

ROBERTS: So it's Bryce...

SAGAL: Bwyce Hapa (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Roxanne do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Six right, 12 more points, 14. She's in the lead.

SAGAL: All right. Next up is Adam. Please, Adam, fill in the blank. According to CNN, President Trump pressured aides to grant security clearance to blank.

ADAM FELBER: Jared Kushner.

SAGAL: Yup. And Ivanka Trump...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

FELBER: And his daughter Ivanka Trump.

SAGAL: Yeah. This week, former New York Mayor blank said he would not run for president in 2020.

FELBER: Mikey Bloomberg (ph).

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Elon Musk announced that most brick-and-mortar blank stores would be shutting down.

FELBER: Tesla.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, President Trump tweeted that he'd give Alabama, quote, "A-plus treatment" following a string of deadly blanks.

FELBER: Tornadoes.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After firing their last kicker for missing a vital field goal, the Chicago Bears announced that, this week, they'd signed a new kicker named Chris blank.

FELBER: Miss?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You're close.

FELBER: Is it Chris Shank...

GROSZ: I know it. Can I get a point for it if I know it?

FELBER: Is it Shank? Is it...

SAGAL: No, it's even better.

FELBER: Flub?

KURTIS: The new kicker for the Chicago Bears...

FELBER: Goat?

SAGAL: His name, Peter...

GROSZ: Chris Blewitt.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

FELBER: Oh, that's fantastic.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The clock runs. On Wednesday, blank overtook Michael Jordan as the NBA's all-time top scoring list.

FELBER: Lebron James.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg outlined his plans to make blank more focused on user privacy.

FELBER: Facebook.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a doping scandal led the world's No. 1...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Blank player to be stripped of all his medals.

FELBER: Bowling?

SAGAL: No, bridge.

ROBERTS: I know - I knew that one.

GROSZ: Bridge?

SAGAL: The world's No. 1 bridge player has been banned because of doping.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's a scandal so shocking it caused people around the world to say, wait. They give out medals for bridge? Norway's most celebrated player has been stripped of all of his titles and banned for 2019 after he failed a mandatory drug test. The man says he plans to appeal the ban. But for now, he's focusing his energy on his new job, captain of Russia's Olympic ski team.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Adam do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Six right, 12 more points. The 14, you might guess, is a tie with Roxanne.

SAGAL: All right. So that means that Peter needs how many to win?

KURTIS: Five to tie, six to win.

SAGAL: Here we go, Peter. This is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, the DNC said they would not let blank cover any of the party's primary debates.

GROSZ: Fox News.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, President Trump said he agrees with plans to leave a small force of U.S. troops in blank.

GROSZ: Afghanistan?

SAGAL: No, in Syria this time. This week, scientists in London reported the second-ever person to be cured of blank.

GROSZ: HIV.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, former Trump lawyer blank filed suit against the Trump Organization for legal fees.

GROSZ: Cohen?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An attempting carjacking in Wisconsin was foiled when the carjacker blanked.

GROSZ: Punched the cow that was trying to carjack him.

SAGAL: No. He realized that he couldn't drive stick.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, NASA found the first evidence of a giant underground water system on blank.

GROSZ: Mars.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Jeopardy host blank revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

GROSZ: Alex Trebek.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a security expert studying data breaches warned that...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...One of the most common passwords is blank.

GROSZ: 1234.

SAGAL: No, it's J132K7AU4A83.

GROSZ: Rox, did you know that? Did you have that in your...

ROBERTS: What?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know how it goes. You need a password for new accounts, so you go with something you won't forget, like J132K7AU4A83. And it turns out you need to include a special character, so you go with J132K7AU4A83!. And then, just in case you forget it, you had a password hint, like your mom's maiden name, which happens to be J132K7AU4A83.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So you might be wondering - why is that password so common? Because it's the translation of what you get when you use a Chinese-language keyboard to type my password.

FELBER: Oh, that's hilarious.

GROSZ: Fantastic.

SAGAL: All of these people have that password. They may be beating us in the trade wars, but at least we Americans know to use mypassword1 (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Bill, did Peter do well enough to win?

KURTIS: We have a three-way tie.

FELBER: Yes.

GROSZ: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: Never happened before.

SAGAL: Bill, you say that every time it happens.

(LAUGHTER) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.