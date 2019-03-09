Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next young billionaire? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Krystal (ph) Kardashian. Though still in the womb when she launches her line of designer amniotic fluids and becomes a billionaire, she will, nonetheless, be described as self-made.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Rihanna's cousin Sandra realizing people want their poolside offices for all those office supplies will start Rihanna's bananas cabanas.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: My 10-year-old son will invent and patent a toilet paper holder for rebellious unders who want to rebel against the tyranny of toilet paper etiquette.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of those people become billionaires, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.