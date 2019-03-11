© 2020 WFAE
March Madness: Britain Leaving The EU

By Ethan Brooks
Paddy Hirsch
Published March 11, 2019 at 4:42 PM EDT
A pro-Brexit activist wears a hat decorated with pictures of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and an EU flag as they demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on February 27, 2019. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain's official deadline to leave the EU is on March 29. Tomorrow, there's another vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to leave the EU. But if that doesn't pass, that puts the UK on a path for a "hard Brexit," where Britain leaves the EU with no special deal in place. In that case, Britain and the EU's trade would go back to the World Trade Organization's default rules governing all trade, without special agreements.

Leaving the EU is unprecedented, but leaving a large trading bloc is not. Today on The Indicator, we look at what Brexit and the former state of Czechoslovakia have (or had) in common.

