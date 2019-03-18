Minnesota High School Basketball Game Has A Fantastic Finish

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to two Minnesota high school basketball teams because fans of both thought they'd won the same game. Albany made a last-second basket to seemingly win. Its students stormed the floor. Then referees conferred. The last-second shot was actually a just-after-the-last-second shot, a buzzer beater that did not beat the buzzer. Albany had actually lost. So their fans retreated. And fans for the other team, Melrose, stormed the court instead. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.