Chinese Buyer Pays Record-Breaking Money For Racing Pigeon

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. You know, prestige athletes are worth a lot of money. Elsewhere in the show, we heard about some baseball players who are pulling down hundreds of millions of dollars. Now, Armando the racing pigeon is not commanding that kind of payout. But he is getting record-breaking money for a pigeon. A Chinese buyer bid more than $1.4 million for the Belgian bird. Armando is being called the fastest long-distance racing pigeon of all time. But can he hit a grand slam when it counts most? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.