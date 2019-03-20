DJ Sessions: Charlotte, North Carolina, Wants On The Music Map

Watch out Nashville and Atlanta — Joni Deutsch ( @AChangeOfTune), DJ at member station WFAE and host of the podcast “Amplifier,” says the Charlotte music scene is up and coming. We listen to five of Deutsch’s diverse picks.

Music From The Segment

CHÓCALA, “Ojos Bobolos”

Jason Jet, “Up All Nite”

Sinners & Saints, “Old Bones”

Emily Sage, “Nearer To You”

It’s Snakes, “Dance Party With Cats”

