DJ Sessions: Charlotte, North Carolina, Wants On The Music Map

Published March 20, 2019 at 1:40 PM EDT
Emily Sage. (Photo by Joshaun Anderson)
Emily Sage. (Photo by Joshaun Anderson)

Watch out Nashville and Atlanta — Joni Deutsch ( @AChangeOfTune), DJ at member station WFAE and host of the podcast “Amplifier,” says the Charlotte music scene is up and coming. We listen to five of Deutsch’s diverse picks.

Music From The Segment

CHÓCALA, “Ojos Bobolos”

Jason Jet, “Up All Nite”

Watch on YouTube.

Sinners & Saints, “Old Bones”

Watch on YouTube.

Emily Sage, “Nearer To You”

Watch on YouTube.

It’s Snakes, “Dance Party With Cats”

Watch on YouTube.

