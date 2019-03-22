Viral Internet Search Challenge Involves 'Florida Man'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Crazy things happen in Florida. They just do, which is the gist of a new viral challenge. Google the words Florida man, followed by your birthday, and see what bizarre news story comes up. Some examples - Florida man attacked by a squirrel. Florida man walks naked along a highway. Who knows, because on any given day, there is likely a Florida man doing something bizarre. My birthday generated the following - quote, "Florida man claims to be agent of God, carries rattlesnake on the beach." We love you, Florida. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.