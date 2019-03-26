© 2020 WFAE
Maybe Next Time: NASA Cancels Spacewalk By All-Female Team

Published March 26, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This Friday, the first all-female team was supposed to conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station to carry out some repairs. NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were all set to make history - except for one thing. Both astronauts need medium-sized space suits, and there is only one on the station that is prepped to use. So Koch will now go out with a male astronaut. So hey, NASA, we want to see more women in space. How about making sure they have something to wear when they get up there? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

