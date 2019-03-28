Man From St. Louis Is Criticized For The Way He Slices His Bagels

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Eater.com wrote that a crime is being committed against bagels. And it's happening in St. Louis. A guy there had posted a photo of his bagels sliced vertically, like little loaves of bread. And Bagelgate (ph) was born. People mocked St. Louis, suggesting they must put ketchup on their spaghetti or even slice pizza into squares. You know what, St. Louis? I'll do bagels my way. You be you. Don't be bothered by this schmear campaign. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.