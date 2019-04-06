Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the big shocker in the Mueller report if and when we see it? Tom Bodett.
TOM BODETT: One entire page will be redacted except for three scattered words - duck, parade and sphincter.
(LAUGHTER)
BODETT: Investigations ensue.
BILL KURTIS: (Laughter).
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: We'll find out the body of Jimmy Hoffa is buried in New Jersey under the 18th hole at Trump golf course.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.
PETER GROSZ: There's a reason that you've never seen the two of them in the same room. Steve Earle and Steve Urkel are actually the same person.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: He was just feigning ignorance.
GROSZ: Yes.
(APPLAUSE)
KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz.
(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)
SAGAL: Thanks to all of you fabulous people for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week from San Antonio, Texas.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
