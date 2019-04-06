Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big shocker in the Mueller report if and when we see it? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: One entire page will be redacted except for three scattered words - duck, parade and sphincter.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Investigations ensue.

BILL KURTIS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: We'll find out the body of Jimmy Hoffa is buried in New Jersey under the 18th hole at Trump golf course.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: There's a reason that you've never seen the two of them in the same room. Steve Earle and Steve Urkel are actually the same person.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He was just feigning ignorance.

GROSZ: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz.

(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you fabulous people for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week from San Antonio, Texas.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

