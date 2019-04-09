© 2020 WFAE
Baltimore Orioles Slugger Holds Record For Hitless At-Bats

Published April 9, 2019 at 6:35 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a record-breaking moment in baseball.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Line drive, left field - but it hangs up for Grossman. And he goes back on it and makes the catch.

GREENE: That was Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles lining out. It makes 47 consecutive at-bats for Davis without a hit. That's a major league record. ESPN reports Baltimore's manager saw a bright side. That record-breaking ball came off the bat at over 100 mph. So at least Davis was swinging for the fences. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition