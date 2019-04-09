Baltimore Orioles Slugger Holds Record For Hitless At-Bats

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a record-breaking moment in baseball.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Line drive, left field - but it hangs up for Grossman. And he goes back on it and makes the catch.

GREENE: That was Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles lining out. It makes 47 consecutive at-bats for Davis without a hit. That's a major league record. ESPN reports Baltimore's manager saw a bright side. That record-breaking ball came off the bat at over 100 mph. So at least Davis was swinging for the fences. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.