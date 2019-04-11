© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fans Boo Baseball Umpire Who Did Bat Dog's Job

Published April 11, 2019 at 6:32 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Finn the Bat Dog got off to a slow start the other night. The black lab's job is to clear baseball bats from home plate for the minor league Las Vegas Aviators. He was dashing to the plate, but then an umpire beat him there and tossed the bat aside. The crowd - not happy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Gone.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Booing).

GREENE: Finn did chase that bat down. Way to stay paws-itive (ph), Finn. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition