Fans Boo Baseball Umpire Who Did Bat Dog's Job

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Finn the Bat Dog got off to a slow start the other night. The black lab's job is to clear baseball bats from home plate for the minor league Las Vegas Aviators. He was dashing to the plate, but then an umpire beat him there and tossed the bat aside. The crowd - not happy.

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Gone.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Booing).

Finn did chase that bat down. Way to stay paws-itive (ph), Finn.