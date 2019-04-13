Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will scientists find when they zoom in on that photo of the black hole? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: Kirstjen Nielsen still not being served at a Mexican restaurant.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They're going to find out what Thanos did with all those superheroes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: They're going to find 1 billion twinkling urinal cakes.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

