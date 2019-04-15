© 2020 WFAE
Did You Successfully Negotiate A Great Package For Your New Job? Tell Us About It

By Yuki Noguchi
Published April 15, 2019 at 6:09 PM EDT
It's a great job market. Were you able to score a great deal by negotiating for something unusual — or unusually great? We'd love to hear about how you scored it and why it was important to you.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response too.

Share your story with us below, or fill out the form here.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Business Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, DC. Since joining NPR in 2008, she's covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi