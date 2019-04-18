© 2020 WFAE
Reddit User Vowed To Eat His Hat If Tampa Bay Lightning Lost

Published April 18, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In the Stanley Cup playoffs this week, the high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning got swept by Columbus. No one saw this coming, including one Reddit user, WMino. He vowed to eat his hat if the Lightning lost in four games.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WMINO: So I'm eating my hat. This is my hat. I'm not going to eat the whole hat because I'll end up in the hospital, and that's not nice.

GREENE: But he did eat a few pieces. One comment read, at least he didn't choke like Tampa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition