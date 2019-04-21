A Roundup Of Mueller Report Reactions

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And this past week, we finally got the long-anticipated Mueller report, which didn't seem to resolve much of what the country has been divided over for the past two years.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: And this is the day, for nearly two years, that many Americans have been waiting for...

WILLIAM BARR: Good morning, everybody, and thanks for being here this morning.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: ...Where Attorney General William Barr is about to speak to reporters about the special counsel's report.

BARR: We now know that the Russian operatives who perpetrated these schemes did not have the cooperation of President Trump or the Trump campaign.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I'm having a good day, too. It was called...

(LAUGHTER)

TRUMP: ...No collusion, no obstruction.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: That report makes very clear that this White House and this president and none of us got in their way.

NANCY PELOSI: For the attorney general, though, to say, I'll use my own judgment about what I redact - that's not necessarily going to be the final product.

MITCH MCCONNELL: I trust Bill Barr. I think it's rather laughable to see them turn their guns on him. But that's all they're left with, frankly, is to go after him.

JERRY NADLER: The special counsel made clear that he did not exonerate the president. And the responsibility now falls to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions.

MARK MEADOWS: I think it's highly inappropriate for Bob Mueller to suggest impeachment in coded words.

ELIZABETH WARREN: Do you believe that that constitutes an impeachable offense? I do believe that the evidence is just overwhelming.