Redacted Mueller Report Draws Comparisons To Oscars Red Carpet

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Visualize Volume 1, Page 20 of the Mueller report - drawing a blank? Understandable - most of it is redacted. But NPR's Danny Nett looked at that page and saw actor Billy Porter wearing a black velvet gown at this year's Oscars. Danny matched black and white styles from the red carpet with how the redactions in the Mueller Report actually looked on the page. The post went viral. And Danny told Bustle, quote, "it's a testament to how much the Internet has melted my brain." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.