© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redacted Mueller Report Draws Comparisons To Oscars Red Carpet

Published April 22, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Visualize Volume 1, Page 20 of the Mueller report - drawing a blank? Understandable - most of it is redacted. But NPR's Danny Nett looked at that page and saw actor Billy Porter wearing a black velvet gown at this year's Oscars. Danny matched black and white styles from the red carpet with how the redactions in the Mueller Report actually looked on the page. The post went viral. And Danny told Bustle, quote, "it's a testament to how much the Internet has melted my brain." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition