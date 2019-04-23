Couple Gets Married At Southwest Airlines Baggage Claim

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Twelve years ago, Michelle and Ron Peterson met by chance at the Cleveland airport. When they finally got engaged, Ron knew the perfect spot for the wedding - the Southwest Airlines baggage claim in the Cleveland airport. And that is where they tied the knot this weekend. The couple stood on the baggage carousel for the ceremony. They used Southwest Airlines colors for their decorations. About 100 guests showed up. Hopefully they got assigned seats and witty banter from the officiant. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.