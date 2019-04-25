Stay In A Potato

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Kristie Wolfe was working with the Idaho Potato Commission doing promotion events with a giant potato. When the 6-ton potato was retired, Kristie wanted to give it a second life as an apartment. The Idaho Statesman reports she put it on her property and is renting it on Airbnb. It's nearly 12 feet tall, 28 feet long, with insulation, a bed, a walk-in shower. It'll rent for $200 a night, as long as no one eats it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.