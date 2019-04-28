We Want To Hear From You On Democrats' Policies

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And as the candidates do begin to make their positions known, WEEKEND EDITION will be taking a closer look at their proposals and where they stand on some of the thorniest questions for 2020. We'll look at the fiercest debates playing out in the Democratic Party from approaches to universal health care and paying for college to who supports paying reparations to descendants of slaves, expanding the Supreme Court or abolishing the Electoral College. We want to know what issues will help you pick a candidate. What do you want to hear more about? Call us and let us know at 202-216-9217. Be sure to include your full name, where you're from and your phone number. And we may use it on the air. That's 202-216-9217. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.