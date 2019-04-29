© 2020 WFAE
Where The Gender Pay Gap Is Widest

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published April 29, 2019 at 4:38 PM EDT
LADY PAY EMOJI

The gender pay gap exists for a variety of reasons. Discrimination is one; educational experience and job choice are others. The fields that employ a lot of women tend to pay less.

Glassdoor, a website that reviews companies, recently completed a survey on the American workplace, and found that the gap between women's and men's salaries are larger in some industries than in others. Glassdoor also found that educational experience is becoming less of a factor in the gender pay gap. Stacey Vanek Smith spoke with Glassdoor's Chief Economist, Andrew Chamberlain, about his company's findings.

Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
