Drone Transports Human Kidney For Transplant

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The University of Maryland Medical Center got a special delivery by drone - a human kidney for transplant. It was a short flight, but the drone was custom-built to be able to monitor the precious payload while in the air.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Temperature's appropriate. Organ doesn't appear to be injured at all. Looks like a perfectly transplantable organ.

MARTIN: It was. The kidney made it into a woman from Baltimore who had spent eight years on dialysis. She said, this whole thing is amazing. Yep. It's MORNING EDITION.