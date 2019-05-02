© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Good Deal: 45 Years Overdue, $10 Fee

Published May 2, 2019 at 5:12 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man returned a book to the Sunnyvale Public Library in California. He was pretty far past the due date - September 25, 1974 - almost 45 years late. It was an instructional book about how to build go-karts. The San Jose Mercury News reports the man had big dreams. He had checked the book out before he could drive, even. He wanted to build his own car, but he never managed to finish it. He paid the library's maximum late fee - $10. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition