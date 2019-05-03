© 2020 WFAE
A Dream Come True: Crocs With Attachable Fanny Packs

Published May 3, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Crocs and fanny packs - some would say they're the ultimate accessories - right? - or maybe the ultimate butt of jokes. But imagine Crocs with fanny packs - like, together. Crocs is teaming up with a Japanese clothing brand to create stylishly bizarre additions you can attach to the ankle strap. The combo units are being sold for 53 bucks, just in case you want to walk comfortably and carry your keys and your credit cards in a foot fanny pack. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

