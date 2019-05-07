© 2020 WFAE
Sheriff's Deputies In Florida Find Wildlife In Pickup Truck

Published May 7, 2019 at 6:06 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Sheriff's deputies pulled over a pickup truck in Punta Gorda, Fla. The man and woman inside said they were collecting frogs and snakes. The Miami Herald reports that deputies asked to check the truck for other wildlife. They found dozens of turtles in the woman's backpack. And when officers asked if she had anything else, she pulled a foot-long alligator out of her yoga pants, because why should Florida man have all the fun? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition