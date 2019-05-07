© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ventura County Fire Department Hires Goats To Clear Brush

Published May 7, 2019 at 6:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here in California, the dry season has many fire departments worried. They want to find ways to clear brush to prevent wildfires. The Ventura County Fire Department hired some helpers to eat the problem. It's deploying hundreds of goats this week to chow down on dry vegetation. In fact, goat herders all over the state are renting out their flocks to do their part. One fire captain told Bloomberg the goats are, quote, "very effective." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition